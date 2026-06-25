Passengers Restrain Pilot in Terrifying Midflight Medical Emergency
Passengers helped restrain a pilot who appeared to suffer a seizure while the plane was in the air. Flight AC7664, operated by Air Canada’s regional partner PAL Airlines, was flying 61 passengers from Newark, New Jersey, to Halifax, Nova Scotia, when the pilot had a medical emergency around 40 minutes after takeoff. One passenger described how they knew something was wrong when the De Havilland Q400 plane suddenly “swerved”. “It really felt like someone had jilted the controls, and then it happened over and over again,” Rodney McDonald told ABC News. A flight attendant then dragged the pilot from the cockpit into the aisle, where McDonald and four other passengers helped restrain him for around 40 minutes during the apparent seizure. A registered nurse on board also helped the passengers and the pilot during the medical emergency. “It was really horrifying,” McDonald added, saying the pilot was “out of control physically, not violently, like it was clear that he was not in control of his faculties and needed to be restrained.” The plane’s co-pilot took over controls and flew the aircraft to Boston, where the pilot received further medical attention. Air Canada said it was making travel arrangements for affected passengers.