Passengers Rushed to Hospital After Flight Hit by Severe Turbulence: ‘There Is Bleeding’
Passengers on a United Express flight were left bloodied after their jet suddenly plunged thousands of feet in altitude. SkyWest Flight 5971 had taken off from Aspen, Colorado, bound for Houston with 39 passengers and four crew members when severe turbulence struck about 90 minutes into the trip. FlightRadar24 data showed the aircraft dropped about 4,000 feet in one minute before descending more than 25,000 feet in six minutes as it diverted toward an emergency landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “We’re going to need a stretcher, and there is bleeding as well. SkyWest 5971,” a pilot told air traffic control, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net. SkyWest confirmed, “The flight landed safely and was met by medical personnel upon arrival.” Austin-Travis County EMS added that all passengers and crew were evaluated and that two adult patients were transported to area hospitals “out of an abundance of caution,” an airport spokesperson told CNN. Medical authorities later reported that no injuries were expected to be life-threatening. “Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard, and we are working with our partner United to assist customers,” SkyWest said.