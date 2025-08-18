Passengers Say Goodbye to Loved Ones as Boeing Plane Spits Flames Mid-Flight

Panic erupted on a Condor airlines flight from Corfu to Düsseldorf after flames began shooting from one of its engines shortly after takeoff, prompting passengers to send frantic goodbyes to their families. The Boeing 757-300 plane, carrying 273 passengers and eight crew, had lifted off from Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport when people on the ground reported hearing what sounded like an explosion. “We heard repeated explosions and saw the turbine catch fire. It was very scary. We were on the balcony and saw it all,” one witness wrote on TikTok. Video shows flames trailing from the fuselage as the aircraft climbed. Condor told The Daily Beast in a statement that it could not confirm there was a fire in the engine. The reason given for the incident was “a reaction near the engine that normally takes place in the engine’s combustion chamber, leading to a visible reaction.” Reports stated that the pilot initially attempted to return to Corfu but was advised to fly the remaining engine to Brindisi’s Casale Airport in southern Italy. With limited hotel space available, some passengers spent the night at the airport before being flown to Germany the next day.

Tovima