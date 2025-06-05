Passengers Stranded at Major Airport Over Worrying Lack of Air Traffic Controllers
Newark Liberty International Airport suffered more travel chaos on Wednesday after planes were temporarily ordered to stay on the ground over a concerning lack of air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the ground stoppage from 5:20 p.m. to 6 p.m., leaving some passengers stranded at the New York metropolitan area’s second-busiest airport. The stoppage came as the airport was already dealing with reduced ground traffic due to the FAA shutting down one of its three runways on April 15 because of safety concerns. The runway is scheduled to reopen on June 15. A new fiber optic cable is also being installed after air traffic controllers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, repeatedly lost contact with Newark flights. The new cable should be ready in July.