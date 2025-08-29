Passengers Told to Pee in Bottles After Toilets Stop Working on Flight

Trump Ally ‘Disgusted’ After Altered Photos of Her Posted on Porn Site
SO GROSS
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she is “disgusted” after doctored images of her and other prominent women were posted to a pornographic website. The explicit site Phica, which shut down citing the “toxic behavior” of some of its users, hosted altered photos taken from social media or public sources and paired them with vulgar captions. Meloni’s sister, Arianna, and Italian opposition leader Elly Schlein were also targeted. Dozens of women have since filed complaints, prompting police to open an investigation. “I am disgusted by what has happened,” Meloni, who has embraced Trump’s rhetoric, saying she wants to “Make the West Great Again,” told Corriere della Sera. “I want to extend my solidarity and support to all the women who have been offended, insulted, and violated.” She added that she hoped the perpetrators would be identified and punished “with the utmost firmness.” Phica’s operators said the platform—launched in 2005 and named after a crude slang word for vagina in Italian—was closed because “users were using the platform incorrectly.” Police are investigating its “VIP section,” where the manipulated images of high-profile women were shared.