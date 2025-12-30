Passersby Rush to Save Passengers After SUV Veers Off Cliff

Holiday travelers were shaken after a sport-utility vehicle lost control on an icy section of road and headed toward a steep drop near Lake Tahoe on Christmas Day. Footage shared with local outlet KABC shows the black SUV beginning to slide before it “veered off” the slick surface, threatening to plunge over a cliff as motorists rushed to assist. Two brothers, Yvett Bañares-Tala and Ruben Tala, who witnessed the incident, rushed to the scene, attempting to stabilize the vehicle and reach those inside before first responders arrived. Other passersby stopped to help, and Ruben reportedly asked one of them to bring a rope to tie to the car to help stabilize it before extracting the SUV’s passengers. The occupants of the car, two passengers and two dogs, miraculously appeared to have sustained no injuries in the incident.