Pastor Fired for Promoting COVID Vaccine on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’
UNGODLY
An evangelical pastor and senior VP for a non-profit called National Religious Broadcasters was fired on Friday for promoting COVID vaccines on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. When Daniel Darling appeared on the show on Aug. 2, he said his faith motivated him to get vaccinated. “I believe in this vaccine because I don’t want to see anyone else die of COVID,” he said. “Our family has lost too many close friends and relatives to COVID, including an uncle, a beloved church member and our piano teacher.” But National Religious Broadcasters, a 1,100-member organization of Christian communicators, told Darling his statements violated their policy of remaining neutral about COVID vaccines, Religion News Service reports. He was told he could sign a statement admitting he had been insubordinate, and admit that his pro-vaccine statements were wrong, or be fired. He chose the latter.