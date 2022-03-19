Florida Pastor Is Rescued From Sinking Boat, Then Drowns Trying to Tow It

Read it at Tampa Bay Times
A Florida pastor cheated disaster when he and a friend were rescued from a boat that was taking on water on Friday afternoon. But after Shawn Thomas made it safely to shore, he called another friend to ask for help: He wanted to tow in his disabled vessel. Joe Wright told the Tampa Bay Times he took Thomas, 39, back out onto Lake Seminole and then watched in horror as the boat flipped over while he was tying it up and threw him in the water. Wright, 74, was unable to save Thomas. “I’m a Vietnam war veteran and have seen many people die on the field,” he said. “This hurt me more than that.”