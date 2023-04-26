Pastor Shot Dead After Stopping to Help Suspected Jail Escapee: Cops
A man who fatally shot a pastor and stole his truck matches the description of a convict who escaped from a jail in Mississippi, police say. Pastor Anthony Watts, 61, pulled over on Interstate 55 in Jackson on Monday to help a young man who had crashed a motorcycle. The man then shot Watts and stole his red Dodge Ram, officials said. Watts died at the scene. Jackson Police Chief James E. Davis said the shooter “fit the description” of Dylan Arrington, 22, one of four men who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said staff at the facility found a “breach” in the ceiling of a cell along with another in the roof. Arrington, as well as fellow escapees Jerry Raynes, 51, Casey Grayson Sr., 24, and Corey Harrison, 22, had not been found as of Tuesday night.