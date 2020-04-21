Defiant Pastor Tony Spell Faces Assault Charge for Allegedly Backing a Bus Toward a Protester

Read it at BR Proud
An arrest warrant has been issued for Louisiana pastor Tony Spell after video footage allegedly caught him on camera backing up a bus towards a protester outside his church on Sunday. The church bus reportedly stopped short from striking the protester. The controversial pastor, who has defied social-distancing guidelines by holding church services at the Life Tabernacle Church, now faces charges of aggravated assault. Spell, who told churchgoers near Baton Rouge that they had “nothing to fear but fear itself,” was arrested last month for holding services in violation of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.