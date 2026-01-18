Pastry Chef, 71, Killed in Freak Bread-Making Accident
‘LOVE OF MY LIFE’
A beloved pastry chef has tragically passed away after a freak bakery accident in North Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday. Mordehay Grunberger, 71, was found dead at the South Florida Kosher Market, where he had become tangled in the industrial dough mixer. Authorities say that they do not suspect foul play and believe the incident was purely accidental. The store where Grunberger worked as head pastry chef was closed following the incident. “Today my beloved husband Miki, my closest person in my life my best friend, and father of my two beautiful sons, tragically passed away!” wrote Grunberger’s wife, Inna Gastman Maor, on Facebook in response to the death. “I lost myself. I love him so much. He’s the love of my life!” Deaths involving industrial dough mixing machines are rare, but they do happen. In 2016, a Ream’s Food Store employee in Sandy, Utah, died after falling into one, and in 2022, a North Carolina woman also died from her injuries after being stuck in one for over an hour. Police have said that Grunberger’s death remains under investigation, while the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also investigating.