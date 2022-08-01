Pat Carroll, the Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95
POOR UNFORTUNATE SOULS
Pat Carroll, the voice behind one of Disney’s most recognizable villains, has died aged 95. The Emmy winner, who was known by many as Ursula the sea witch in The Little Mermaid, died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, her daughter Kerry Karsian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She died of pneumonia, Karsian said. Though her role as Ursula saw her introduced to a new generation of fans, Carroll had already notched an impressive list of credits by the time the 1989 Disney classic hit movie screens, including winning an Emmy in 1957 for the variety show Caesar’s Hour. She also appeared on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Laverne & Shirley, and The Love Boat, to name but a few credits, along with acclaim on the stage. Of her role in The Little Mermaid, she said: “It was a lifelong ambition of mine to do a Disney film. So, I was theirs hook, line and sinker.”