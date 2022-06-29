Trump White House Lawyer Pat Cipollone Needs to Testify to the Jan. 6 Panel, Liz Cheney Says
CHAT WITH PAT
Liz Cheney has called for top Trump White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before the Jan. 6 committee following explosive evidence given at Tuesday’s hearing. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, said Cipollone had been concerned about the president’s plans to join the mob at the attack on the Capitol. “Mr. Cipollone said something to the effect of, ‘Please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol, Cassidy. Keep in touch with me,’” Hutchinson told the panel, recalling that Cipollone added: “We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.” On Wednesday morning, Cheney tweeted: “As we heard yesterday, WH counsel Pat Cippollone had significant concerns re. Trump’s Jan 6 activities. It’s time for Mr. Cippollone to testify on the record. Any concerns he has about the institutional interests of his prior office are outweighed by the need for his testimony.”