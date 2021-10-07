CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    White House Counsel Told Trump He’d Quit Over ‘Murder-Suicide Pact’ to Overturn Election

    STEP TOO FAR

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    Reuters/Yuri Gripas

    Three days before his supporters stormed the Capitol, then-President Donald Trump was reportedly talked down from getting rid of his acting attorney general by the threat of mass resignations that included his closest legal adviser. According to The New York Times, the detail is contained in an interim report from the Senate Judiciary Committee about Trump’s pressure campaign on the Justice Department as he tried to overturn his election defeat. Trump reportedly gathered DOJ leaders in the Oval Office on Jan. 3 to discuss his plan to ditch Acting AG Jeffrey Rosen and install a loyalist, Jeffrey Clark, to help him contest the election. According to the Times, the DOJ officials told Trump they’d all quit if he carried out the plan, and they were backed up by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who also said he would resign. One meeting participant recalled that Cipollone described Trump’s plan as a “murder-suicide pact,” and Trump eventually backed down. The full interim report will be released publicly this week, according to the Times.

    Read it at The New York Times