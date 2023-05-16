Pat McAfee Vows to Say ‘Fuck’ Less After Joining ESPN in Blockbuster Deal
NEW HOME
Pat McAfee is taking his talents to ESPN, reportedly leaving his $120 million FanDeul contract behind to move his hit sports talk show to the worldwide leader in sports. The former NFL punter agreed to a deal worth “more than eight figures per year,” according to reporting from the New York Post, to make ESPN the new home of “The Pat McAfee Show.” McAfee confirmed the news with an announcement video posted on social media, where he said that his show will air on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN’s YouTube channel after Stephen A. Smith’s “First Take.” Despite the partnership, McAfee insisted that “we will still have full creative control over the program,” and that “we ain’t changing a damn thing.” When it comes to profanity, though, that’s not entirely true. “We have decided that we won’t be saying ‘fuck’ nearly as much,” McAfee said in the announcement video. “But every other word is good to go.”