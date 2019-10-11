CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn Joins Wheaton College Students’ Free-Speech Lawsuit
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn has joined a federal free-speech lawsuit filed by Wheaton College student evangelists who have been barred by the city of Chicago from preaching and passing out fliers near “The Bean” statue at the popular Millennium Park. A judge on Thursday granted Quinn’s motion to join the suit. “We intervened because the current Millennium Park rules severely restrict First Amendment speech, including the ability of my clients to circulate initiative petitions for signatures to put referendums on the Chicago ballot,” Quinn said. “We look forward to working with Mauck & Baker in their representation of the First Amendment rights of the Wheaton College student evangelists.”