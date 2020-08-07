These Patagonia Baggies Are The Tried-and-True Shorts You Need In Your Wardrobe

Shorts are inherently casual. And so, with shorts, I try and go to the extreme. Exercise shorts are, in my opinion, really the only shorts you need (especially now). It’s not like you’re really going out to dinner, and even if you were, I doubt shorts would be part of your outfit anyway. With shorts, versatility, durability, waterproofing, comfort, and style are essential, and Patagonia makes a short that ticks all of the boxes.

Patagonia’s Baggies are the tried-and-true shorts that should be in every wardrobe. I originally purchased them as hiking shorts, which they’re great for, but they’ve gone on to serve just about every function that a short should. They are also great for exercising in, swimming in ( thanks to the waterproof liner,) really doing anything in. This is all thanks to their simple yet functional design. Patagonia’s Baggies are made out of lightweight, durable 100% recycled nylon that is also quick-drying and coated with a DWR finish to help shed moisture.. The waistband is elasticized with an internal drawstring to keep you lounging in comfort and they come in 14 different colors in design, so they can pretty much go with anything.

I’ve had my pair of Baggies for over four years, and they still fit the same way. They’ve been with me on adventures in the wilderness, and have kept me comfy through days lounging on the couch.

Patagonia Baggies Shorts Buy on Backcountry $ 55

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.