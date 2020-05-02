I Look Like a Blob in This Fleece, But I’m a Comfortable, Happy Blob

My work from home style has deteriorated. And by that I mean that at this point, I’m totally prioritizing comfort over fashion. There are a few basic pieces I’ve gotten the hang of wearing. I’ve nailed down some great sweatpants, and my t-shirts are decidedly perfect, but I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect quarantine outer layer. And then I found it, and realized it had been my trusty sweater for years prior, but now was the perfect time to give it more use than ever before.

Patagonia’s Synchilla is my go-to these days. It’s made entirely of fleece and is fairly shapeless. But that’s exactly the look I’ve been searching for.. Think of it as your favorite sweatshirt, and within about two minutes of putting it on, it will be. It’s so soft — softer than anything else and keeps you warm without overheating you. There are four snap buttons near the neck so you can let air in or out, and the cuffs and hem are made of spandex, so it stretches without restricting one bit. It has a little pocket you can put your phone in, or snacks (shh!) and comes in a variety of colors and designs. It will never, ever shrink in the wash, and will always, without fail, be the clothing item you reach for when you’re looking to get comfortable. Plus, because it’s somewhat shaped near the shoulders, it works well on Zoom calls, too.

When things normalize and we can go hiking and camping again, it’s a great pull over to bring while keeping warm in the morning or by the fire at night. And like most Patagonia products, it’s Fair Trade Certified sewn, meaning you can be comfortable and it won’t keep you up at night worrying about your impact on the planet. No, with this fleece, it’s good vibes only.

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Buy on Backcountry $ 111 Free Shipping | Free Returns

