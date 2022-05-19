CHEAT SHEET
Paternity Test Reveals Flavor Flav Has Fathered an EIGHTH Child
Flavor Flav is yelling “yeah boyyyyy!” once again. A paternity test has determined that the rapper and hype man has fathered his eighth child, a boy with former manager Kate Gammell. Her parents told TMZ that Flav, real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was in a brief relationship with Gammell when they worked together and she gave birth to a boy, Jordan, in 2019. It’s not clear why Flav, 63, took a paternity test now but TMZ reports that he voluntarily submitted a DNA sample and the pair have since filed legal documents to make the paternity official. Three-year-old Jordan will also reportedly take on Flav’s surname, just like the other seven kids he has fathered with three other women.