CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
New Jersey Teen Killed by Stray Bullet While Delivering Groceries to Grandma
TOO YOUNG
Read it at ABC 7
A teenager on his way to deliver groceries to his grandmother in New Jersey was tragically killed by a stray bullet on Wednesday. Robert Cuadra, 18, was seven months away from leaving Paterson to attend Montclair State University on scholarship. Officers found him lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head, the result of a nearby gunfight in which at least 16 shots were fired. “He was a good kid, he was humble, he didn’t bother anyone, he didn’t go outside,” his mother Ivernis Santiago said. “No matter what he went through he was always laughing, playing around, goofing around, he could go through something right now and then be playing around like nothing happened, he was just such a good spirit.”