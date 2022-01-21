CHEAT SHEET
    New Jersey Teen Killed by Stray Bullet While Delivering Groceries to Grandma

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    A teenager on his way to deliver groceries to his grandmother in New Jersey was tragically killed by a stray bullet on Wednesday. Robert Cuadra, 18, was seven months away from leaving Paterson to attend Montclair State University on scholarship. Officers found him lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head, the result of a nearby gunfight in which at least 16 shots were fired. “He was a good kid, he was humble, he didn’t bother anyone, he didn’t go outside,” his mother Ivernis Santiago said. “No matter what he went through he was always laughing, playing around, goofing around, he could go through something right now and then be playing around like nothing happened, he was just such a good spirit.”

