Patient Burned by Face Mask With Metal Parts During MRI Scan, Says FDA
PAINFUL PROCEDURE
A patient’s face was burned by the metal parts of their face mask protecting against coronavirus during an MRI scan, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has now warned patients against wearing any kind of mask containing metal when they undergo an MRI. The unnamed patient’s injury reportedly happened during a scan of their neck, with the FDA explaining in a statement: “The report describes burns to the patient’s face consistent with the shape of the face mask.” The statement didn’t say how severe the patient’s injuries were. Some face masks have metal nose pieces, or an antimicrobial coating that can contain silver or copper, and the FDA is now urging patients and care-providers to check for metal before scans take place.