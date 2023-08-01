Witness Details How Armed Haitian Kidnappers Took U.S. Nurse and Kid
‘SO SCARED’
A witness to the armed abduction of an American nurse and her daughter in Haiti last week has described the terrifying scene where they were abducted, saying gunmen barged into a humanitarian clinic and demanded $1 million. “When I saw the gun, I was so scared,” Lormina Louima, a patient, told the New York Post. It’s the first insight into the scene where Alix Dorsainvil, a missionary, and her daughter were kidnapped while working near the Caribbean nation’s capital, Port-au-Prince. The fate of Dorsainvil and her daughter remains uncertain, with the Christian organization they work for, El Roi Haiti, saying it doesn’t have enough money to pay ransom. Officials have not divulged if they know where the mother and daughter are being kept, and what their condition may be. Haitian protesters took to the streets en masse this weekend calling for the government to coordinate the loved ones’ release, saying their work is vital to the community.