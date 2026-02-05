Cheat Sheet
Hip Hop Legend Says He Underwent Heart Transplant
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 02.05.26 10:30AM EST 
Christopher "Kid" Reid
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Christopher “Kid” Reid, one-half of the iconic duo Kid ‘n Play, has revealed he recently underwent a heart transplant. During an interview on Good Morning America, the 56-year-old said he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last July after an emergency room visit. “I think sometimes you kinda just chalk it up to, you know, ‘I’m gettin’ older,’ you know, ‘The road is harsh,’” Reid said, describing the early fatigue and shortness of breath that he initially dismissed. At a follow-up, his cardiologist confirmed the heart was failing and affecting other organs. It was “a kind of life or death situation,” cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Laura Dichiacchio told GMA. Eight days after being placed on the transplant waitlist, Reid received a new heart following a seven-hour surgery. Reflecting on his recovery, he said, “This thing is… a beautiful life. I wanna be around for it,” urging others, especially people of color, to prioritize their health.

Read it at ABC News

Patients Evacuated as Flames Tear Through Hospital

Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.05.26 10:00AM EST 
Dickson City Fire Department Facebook
COLIN GILDEA/Dickson City Fire Department/Facebook

A fast-moving fire forced the evacuation of patients from a Pennsylvania hospital as flames tore through part of the facility. All patients, staff, and visitors were safely evacuated from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Dickson City after a blaze broke out late Wednesday, according to a hospital spokesperson. Emergency crews remained on scene into early Thursday as firefighters worked to contain the damage. State agencies quickly mobilized. Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that the Pennsylvania State Police, the Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Health responded to the incident. “Thank you to every first responder running toward danger to help their fellow Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro wrote, adding that he and his wife were praying for patients, staff, and the community. Video and photos posted online showed flames shooting from the roof of what appeared to be the hospital’s Orthopedic Institute. Authorities said the fire did not spread inside the building, though smoke and water damage were reported. According to PBS and NPR affiliate WVIA, 77 patients were evacuated, including six in intensive care who were moved first. Some patients were asleep when the fire was reported at 9:40 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Read it at People

Iconic Singer Postpones Vegas Residency After Cancer Treatment
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Updated 02.05.26 2:14AM EST 
Published 02.04.26 6:05PM EST 
Manilow
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 12: Singer Barry Manilow performs onstage during the "Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert" at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images) Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Barry Manilow said he would postpone his scheduled residency in Las Vegas following surgery related to his lung cancer diagnosis. “I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery,” he wrote, but added, “With my doctor’s guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas from February 12-21.” Manilow, 82, said the move was made to focus on “healing” and to prepare for his upcoming tour, which begins at the end of February. The “Cococabana” singer shared earlier this year that he was doing “better” following his December 2025 diagnosis after he finished performing several concerts around Christmas last year. While recovering from a six-week run with bronchitis and a five-week relapse, doctors found a cancerous spot on Manilow’s lung, which needed to be removed. Tickets for Manilow’s residency will be refunded, the artist said. He is set to tour the U.S. throughout the spring, kicking off the tour in Tampa, Florida, later this month.

Read it at Variety

Cops Investigating NFL Player’s Death as Potential Serial Killing
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.04.26 4:41PM EST 
Kevin Johnson
George Gojkovich/George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a potential link between the homicide of former NFL player Kevin Johnson and a string of killings of unhoused people in Los Angeles. Johnson, 55, was found dead inside a tent encampment along the Los Angeles River on Jan. 21. Johnson’s cause of death is listed as “blunt head trauma and stab wounds,” and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records. Officials say Johnson’s death may be linked to three other murders of unhoused people living along the L.A. River, in an area commonly referred to as Compton Creek. All four murders occurred within the same general location between October 2025 and January 2026, and all four victims were unhoused individuals living in tent encampments. Officials are looking into the possibility that all four murders were done by the same killer, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau said, though a suspect has not yet been identified. Johnson played for three seasons in the NFL during the 1990s as a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders.

Read it at Fox 11 LA

Coldplay Kiss Cam Woman Cashes in With Pricey Speaking Event
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.04.26 4:48PM EST 
Astronomer CEO Andrew Byron and Kristin Cabot, who is Astronomer’s “Chief People Officer.”
Astronomer CEO Andrew Byron and Kristin Cabot, who is Astronomer’s “Chief People Officer.” TikTok

One half of the infamous couple caught cozying up on the Jumbotron last year at a Coldplay concert is turning her pain into profit. Kristin Cabot and her former boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, gained notoriety overnight after the pair frantically darted out of the frame of a kiss cam in July—a viral moment that has racked up more than 3 billion views and exposed their extramarital affair to the world. Now, Cabot, a human resources executive, is set to debut as a keynote speaker at PR Week’s Crisis Comms Conference in Washington, D.C., on April 16. Tickets to the keynote event are priced at a hefty $875 per person. Titled “Kristin Cabot: Taking Back The Narrative,” Cabot’s talk will position her as an “anti-bullying advocate,” detailing her work combating “public shaming, working to better understand and repair a cultural phenomenon that unhesitatingly and relentlessly tears others down in lieu of choosing kindness,” according to the event’s website. The event’s description also states that Cabot was “traumatized” by the incident and “unable to leave her home.”

Read it at PR Week Crisis Comms Conference

Man Arrested After Brawl With Schoolkids Protesting ICE
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.04.26 4:02PM EST 
Chad Michael Watts
Hays County Jail

A Texas man was arrested on assault charges on Tuesday after getting in a brawl with schoolchildren who were peacefully protesting against President Trump’s ICE goons. Chad Michael Watts, 45, allegedly exited his vehicle and confronted a female high school student Monday at Moe and Gene Johnson High School in Buda, Texas, during a school walkout. After exchanging words, punches followed, and Watts shoved the girl to the ground. As video of the incident shows, shared by CBS Austin, Watts was then almost immediately swarmed by a sea of high schoolers, who punched and tackled him as he tried to return to his truck. Multiple videos show Watts holding what appears to be a red hat while he verbally confronted students. The next day, he was booked by the Buda Police Department on two charges of assault causing bodily harm, according to jail records. After an investigation, Buda police “determined that Watts was the primary aggressor in the physical altercation.” Both the high school girl and Watts sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention. “No matter one’s political views, an adult bears a clear responsibility to exercise restraint, especially in the presence of children,” the Hays County DA said.

Read it at The Independent

Trump’s Failed Assassin Learns His Fate
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.04.26 3:29PM EST 
Ryan W. Routh poses in a jail booking photograph in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S.
Guilford County Sheriff’s Offi/via REUTERS

The man convicted of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump as he golfed in Florida has been sentenced to life in prison. Ryan Wesley Routh, 59, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted last fall on five federal counts for the attempted assassination, which came roughly a month before the 2024 presidential election. Secret Service agents thwarted the plot after spotting Routh with a firearm at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach before any shots were fired. At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, Routh asked for what he called a “just punishment,” seeking a 27-year sentence. The judge formally concluded the case after federal prosecutors pushed for a life sentence. According to The Hill, Routh remained silent as the sentence was read and was seen smiling as he exited the courtroom. His demeanor contrasted with earlier court appearances — during his September conviction, when Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen, prompting a dramatic exit, leaving his children pleading with him.

Read it at The Hill

Canadian Pop Star Deserts Home Country for Team USA in New Ad
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.04.26 4:21PM EST 
Published 02.04.26 3:34PM EST 
Tate McRae.
Tate McRae. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Calgary-born popstar Tate McRae seems to have ditched her home country in favor of the United States. In a new commercial for the Olympics that doubles as an ad for her new music, she’s on her way to support the USA at the Olympics. Donning a stunning red ski suit, the singer consults an owl on a snowcapped mountain to find out which way she should go to meet up with Team USA and then attend the Super Bowl. “It’s the weekend with America’s best skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn’s epic comeback. Then back to the States for the big game,” the singer states while promo videos of the events flash on screen. The owl refuses to answer her, so she decides to make the journey on her own as her new song “Nobody’s Girl” plays in the background. The cheeky ad had many Canadians disappointed at the pop star’s changing allegiance, with a radio show host asking pointedly, “Do they not have an American who could be in that ad?” However, others weren’t as critical, “Tate mcrae doing promo for the super bowl and the winter olympics. oh the canadian princess of pop is here,” a fan said on X.

Read it at CBC

Ice Sculptors Rebuild Banned Artworks to Protest ICE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.04.26 1:53PM EST 
Team USA’s snow sculpture “Call to Arms” was removed from Lowell Park on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
Team USA’s snow sculpture “Call to Arms” was removed from Lowell Park on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Makwa Studio

An ice sculpture disqualified from the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Minneapolis for protesting against ICE has been rebuilt elsewhere in Minnesota. Team USA and their piece, “A Call to Arms,” were axed from last month’s competition for subtly using American Sign Language to spell “ICE Out.” Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce president Robin Anthony-Evenson said at the time the entry “did not comply with the rules,” because “teams must adhere to their original submitted sketch” and “respect cultural and social values, and avoid offensive, controversial, political, or inappropriate themes.” Around the same time, a sculpture in the Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition at the Vulcan Snow Park was modified to remove a whistle and a message saying “ICE OUT MN.” The two teams of artists have since united to create a new design on private land in Lake of the Isles, incorporating elements of both works. The human face includes a panel over its mouth, suggesting it has been censored. One member of the newly-formed team, Heather Friedli, said, “The community takes care of itself, the community said yes, right? And so we’re on a private location (and have) freedom of speech.”

Read it at Twin Cities Pioneer Press

NBC Picks Olympics Replacement for Savannah Guthrie
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.04.26 3:03PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Mary Carillo speaks onstage during the 2024 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports at Cipriani Wall Street on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images for WSF)
Marleen Moise/Getty Images for WSF

NBC Sports has called up sports journalist Mary Carillo to cover the Winter Olympics’ opening ceremonies in place of Today host Savannah Guthrie, the network announced Wednesday. Savannah is currently focusing on the Feb. 1 disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who is believed to have been kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona home. Savannah, 54, was set to co-host Friday’s opening ceremonies in Milan, Italy, with Terry Gannon. “Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support,” said executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production Molly Solomon in a statement, adding, “Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller.” Carillo is a seasoned sports journalist who has covered 17 Olympics, including 14 for NBC. She will cover the games as an on-air host alongside Olympic snowboarder Shaun White following her stint at the opening ceremonies.

Read it at Variety

