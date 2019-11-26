Alleged Joycelyn Savage Patreon Account Shut Down ‘Due to Potential Impersonation’
A Patreon account allegedly belonging to Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, was removed Tuesday after the platform made “multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder.” “After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation,” a Patreon spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds.”
On Saturday, an Instagram account allegedly belonging to Savage said that she would be posting every day on Patreon about her daily life with R. Kelly. The Patreon posts say Savage met Kelly in 2015 at a concert, when she was 17. Soon after she dropped out of college and moved into Kelly’s home, Savage became a victim to his “controlling behavior,” which included “commands” to call him “Master” or “Daddy” and threats to ruin her music career prospects if she expressed her concerns about leaving, the Patreon posts allege.
Gerald Griggs, an attorney for the Savage family, said in a Tuesday statement Patreon’s decision “underscores the family’s concern for the safety of their daughter Joycelyn. Numbers allegations made by the account were alarming and confirmed details from our independent investigation, therefore we also unsuccessfully reached out to the account.” “With the potential dangers facing Joycelyn and her safety, we are asking for Law Enforcement to get involved in determining where Joycelyn is and whom is really behind the account that detailed potential crimes,” Griggs added. Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment.