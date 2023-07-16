Two Seniors Dead in Murder-Suicide at NJ Nursing Home

An elderly couple was found dead of an apparent murder-suicide at a New Jersey nursing home on Saturday. Initial reports suggest that Michael Zaccario, 73, shot his terminally ill wife, Patricia Zaccario, 76, and then turned the gun on himself at the CareOne at Wellington facility in Hackensack. “We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place at our Wellington building today,” CareOne spokesperson Anna Robinson told NorthJersey.com. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones. We will be providing our staff and residents with the support they need in this difficult time.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.