    Death Penalty Sought for Woman in Torture-Death of 12-Year-Old Grandson

    NO MERCY

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Gallatin County Sheriff

    Montana prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty for a woman accused in the torture-murder of her 12-year-old grandson. James Alex Hurley was allegedly starved, beaten, and strangled by his own relatives—with grandmother Patricia Batts, 48, acting as the ringleader. She allegedly forced the boy to sit in front of fans half naked while she squirted him with water and forced him to do calisthenics. The boy’s 18-year-old aunt texted her boyfriend that the child was like “a piece of [crap] off of my f---ing shoe” who should “go and die in the woods,” according to court papers.

