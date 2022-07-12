Ex-Overstock CEO and Trump Ally Patrick Byrne Set to Meet Jan. 6 Investigators: Report

Read it at CNN
Patrick Byrne, the former boss of internet retailer Overstock and a key Trump ally, is set to speak Friday with the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. The meeting is set to take place behind closed doors, an anonymous source told the outlet. Byrne was active in pushing the Big Lie in the wake of the 2020 presidential election and even attended a White House meeting that December to discuss strategy of how to overturn the result of the vote, which included a plan to seize voting machines across the U.S. Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his lawyer Sidney Powell were also at the meeting.