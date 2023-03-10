Patrick Ewing Booted as Georgetown Men’s Basketball Coach

CHEAT SHEET
Patrick Ewing was fired as the coach of the men’s basketball team at Georgetown University, his alma mater, after a disastrous 7-25 season culminating with a 32-point loss to Villanova in the Big East tournament. Ewing, who coached the Hoyas for six seasons, spoke warmly of the school in a statement. “I wish the program nothing but success,” he said. Georgetown President John J. DeGioia called Ewing “the heart of Georgetown basketball,” and said that “over these past six years, he was tireless in his dedication to his team and the young men he coached and we will forever be grateful to Patrick for his courage and his leadership in our Georgetown community.”