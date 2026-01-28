‘Suits’ Star’s Actress Wife Gives Birth to Third Child

Staying Up Late Could Be Harming Your Health in Ways You Don’t Expect
STAYING UP COSTS
New research suggests that people who regularly stay up late may face a higher risk for heart attack and stroke. Researchers analyzed data from over 320,000 British adults, categorizing participants as “morning,” “evening,” or “intermediate” types and assessing cardiovascular health using the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 (LE8) score. Night owls were 79 percent more likely to have low LE8 scores and faced a 16 percent higher risk of heart attack or stroke compared with intermediate types. Experts say the elevated risk stems largely from lifestyle and health behaviors rather than sleep timing alone. Nicotine use, short sleep duration, high blood sugar, diet, and body weight accounted for most of the effect. Women were more likely than men to have poorer heart health as night owls, which researchers say is possibly due to social pressures and caregiving responsibilities. Researchers emphasize practical prevention: quitting smoking, keeping consistent sleep schedules, and making small lifestyle improvements can reduce the risks associated with staying up late.