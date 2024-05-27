Former Democratic Rhode Island congressman Patrick J. Kennedy has joined other members of the family to endorse President Joe Biden instead of his own cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for president in 2024.

During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Kennedy, a mental health and addiction advocate, called Biden “the best president we’ve ever had on mental health.”

“And frankly, he’s also put the most money to community mental health around the country. So there is no other choice than Joe Biden. If you care about this addiction crisis and this mental health crisis, Joe Biden is your candidate,” he said.

CNN’s Dana Bash pushed him further, asking if he meant his statement to be an endorsement of Joe Biden. In response, Kennedy doubled-down.

“Of course it is. He’s the best, and he knows this issue, as you know, it’s personally affected him, and I think that every American can relate to what it’s like for Joe Biden because we’ve all had similar circumstances,” he said.

The Rhode Island Democrat is the latest in a slate of Kennedys which have defected from the struggling independent candidate.

In April, more than a dozen members of the Kennedy family announced that they would not be backing their own blood. The group included RFK Jr.’s sister, Kerry, as well as Rore Kennedy, Joe Kennedy III, Ted Kennedy Jr., and Christopher Kennedy.

RFK Jr.’s own sister decried his “dangerous bid,” while explaining that her family would support Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

The family had previously rebuked RFK Jr. for disseminating conspiracy theories and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. RFK Jr. has insisted that the family remains close, despite their obvious political rifts.