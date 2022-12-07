Former Michigan Cop Sued Over Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Black Man
PAYING THE PIPER
The family of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old unarmed Black man who was shot and killed in April by a former Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer, filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday against the accused ex-officer, Christopher Schurr, as well as the City of Grand Rapids. The 12-page filing says Schurr violated Lyoya’s civil rights, and seeks an unspecified amount for damages, attorneys’ fees, and Lyoya’s burial costs. Co-counsel Ven Johnson, who is representing the Lyoya family with lawyer Benjamin Crump, said in a statement that Schurr “unnecessarily escalated” the encounter with Lyoya. “At no point did Patrick try to hit, punch, kick or slap Schurr, nor did Patrick ever verbally threaten him,” Johnson said. “Any claim by Schurr that he was in imminent fear for his life is absolutely unreasonable and untrue.” In June, Schurr was charged with one count of second-degree murder over Lyoya’s death and fired from his job. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.