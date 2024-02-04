Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Arrested for DWI Days Before Super Bowl

The father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested on Saturday for driving while intoxicated (DWI) for at least the third time by police in Tyler, Texas.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., a former Mets pitcher, has been arrested multiple times for DWI offenses since 2012, according to Smith County court records. He’s been booked on a number of DWI charges across multiple Texas counties, but Saturday’s is the first one of third-offense severity. The records do not say whether he has been released yet but list his bond at $10,000. In the past, Mahomes Sr. has been released in less than a day after paying bond.

Mahomes Sr. is a regular at his son’s games and isn’t shy about his love for his kid. When the quarterback’s self-described “dad bod” started circulating around media outlets after a topless photo of him went up on the official NFL Instagram, Mahomes Sr. quickly jumped to his defense.

“Patrick works really hard, he’s at the gym all the time, he works out three times a week,” the father told CNN this past Thursday. “He’s unfortunate, he got that from me too, that’s in his DNA.” Mahomes Sr. is a former pro athlete too, having pitched for the New York Mets and four other Major League teams between 1992 and 2003.

“We just don’t get the muscles like DK Metcalf and some of the guys who are built likes rocks and statues,” Mahomes Sr. said, referring to the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver. “We’ve just got this natural ‘dad bod’ and, hey, we’re representing.”

The arrest comes only a week before his son is set to play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes Sr. had recently posted photos from the field with Taylor Swift, another regular in the stands who the Japanese Embassy recently said would be at the Las Vegas Super Bowl. Although the pop star will almost certainly make it around the world in time for the contest, it’s unclear if Mahomes Sr. will be there as well.