Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Gets Probation After Felony DWI Charge
CLOSE CALL
Patrick Mahomes Sr., father to NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony DWI third or more charge after a February arrest, according to court documents. In the court records obtained by TMZ, Mahomes Sr. entered his guilty plea right before he was set to go to trial in Texas. The outlet reports that the father of the Kansas City Chiefs star isn’t a stranger to DWI arrests, as he has been busted twice previously. According to KLTV, Mahomes Sr. received five years of probation. He will have “intense” supervision in the first year. Previously, Mahomes Sr. spent 40 days in jail for a 2019 DWI arrest and did his time on the weekends. Following his arrest right before the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes told reporters his dad was “doing good. “It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point,” Mahomes said in the video shared by TMZ.