Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Allegedly Busted With Open Bottle of Coors in Car

More details emerged Monday about Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s latest driving while intoxicated arrest, with an arrest affidavit alleging the former MLB star was busted with an open bottle of Coors in his center console when he was pulled over on Saturday in Texas.

Mahomes, whose namesake son is set to quarterback the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, allegedly told a cop that he’d “had a few beers while watching a game at a local bar” before he was pulled over, the affidavit said, according to the New York Post.

That statement apparently prompted the officer to conduct a standard field sobriety check on the elder Mahomes, which officers used to determine he’d drank too much to safely be on the road.

Mahomes allegedly displayed four clues of intoxication during the horizontal gaze nystagmus eye test, five clues during the walk and turn test, and two clues during the one leg stand—enough for him to be arrested and charged, the affidavit claimed.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, I believed Patrick was impaired to a perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public place,” the arresting officer wrote, according to the Post.

It’s the third time Mahomes has been arrested on DWI charges in Smith County, Texas, records showed. The other arrests came in 2008 and 2019.

His arresting officer wrote that he suspected Mahomes might driving drunk because he was driving slower than the traffic around him. A check of Mahomes’ registration allegedly revealed that his car’s tag was over a year expired as well, the Post reported.

While NFL players are barred from promoting alcohol, the younger Mahomes got creative in an advertisement that aired last year—insisting in a commercial that he was promoting “Coors Light Bear,” and not beer (though the ad’s intentions were clear).

The quarterback Mahomes is yet to address his dad’s latest run-in with the law, but he’s set to make his first appearance at a Super Bowl week press conference on Monday night.