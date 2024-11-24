Cheat Sheet
Patrick Mahomes Fined Over $14,000 for Gun Hand Gesture

Clay Walker
Published 11.23.24 9:59PM EST 
Patrick Mahomes before a game against the Buffalo Bills in November 2024.
Bryan Bennett/Getty

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have to pony up $14,069 after the NFL fined him for unsportsmanlike conduct. According to NBC Sports, the fine stems from a “violent” gesture Mahomes made last Sunday during a touchdown celebration in a game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills would go on to win the game, ending the Chiefs' winning streak. A video posted to X by sports reporter Tom Pelissero shows the moment in question. In the clip, Mahomes can be seen making finger guns with both hands and pointing towards the crowd. Mahomes has yet to comment on the fine. Unfortunately for the three-time Super Bowl champion, this isn’t his first fine for conduct on the field. He was previously fined $50,000 for yelling at a game official in 2023 during another game against the Bills. “I had outbursts on the sideline and everybody saw it on a big game, and so there’s going to be consequences to that,” ESPN reports Mahomes said at the time.

2
Zayn Malik Honors Liam Payne at Concert Days After His Funeral
Clay Walker
Published 11.23.24 9:11PM EST 
Liam Payne and Zayn Malik at the 2014 BRIT Awards.
David M. Benett/Getty

Just days after Liam Payne’s funeral, Zayn Malik paid tribute to the late One Direction member at his concert in Leeds. X user @nandiscaya captured the tribute and posted the emotional video to X. In it, a large screen displays Payne’s name along with his birth and death year and a message that reads, “Love you bro.” Fans can be heard screaming as the song “Stardust” begins to play. Malik and his band clear the stage as the tune from his latest album is played and sung aloud by emotional concertgoers. Fans can be heard sobbing and breaking down in the audience. The 31-year-old musician first responded to Payne’s death in an Instagram post last month with a throwback photo of the two sleeping. The remaining four One Direction members paid their respects to Payne on Wednesday at his funeral service in Amersham. His burial came more than a month after he fatally fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Enjoy the Chill Fall Vibes With This Tasty THC Seltzer That Has 0% Alcohol
Updated 11.04.24 2:45PM EST 
Published 11.04.24 12:00AM EST 
Cycling Frog THC seltzer arranged on a table surrounded turkey, garland, and potatoes.
Cycling Frog

Cannabis use is becoming increasingly mainstream, and Cycling Frog has been contributing to this shift with a variety of easy-to-use hemp-derived cannabidiol products like gummies, softgels, and THC seltzers. These seltzers are a must-try: low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, they offer a refreshing alternative for those seeking alcohol-free options. As Brandon H., a Cycling Frog customer, puts it, “I’m 2.5 years sober from alcohol, and these give me the smooth buzz I’ve been looking for since I quit drinking. I love them!”

Cycling Frog is introducing two new flavors to its roster—raspberry lemonade and cran razz. The raspberry lemonade is highly potent, packing a whopping 50mg of THC and CBD–this is for experienced users only.

Raspberry Lemonade THC Seltzer (4-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$30

Cran razz, on the other hand, has 10mg of THC and CBD. It’s a great option for those looking for a more balanced and manageable buzz. But act fast, cran razz is only here for a limited time.

Cran Razz THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$28

Black currant is Cycling Frog’s star player, earning awards for its perfectly balanced sweet-tart flavor. With 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, it’s an ideal choice for newcomers or those looking for a gentle high.

Black Currant THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$20

3
Donald Trump Selects Brooke Rollins As Agriculture Secretary
Clay Walker
Published 11.23.24 7:05PM EST 
Brooke Rollins speaking at an event in 2022.
Tom Williams/Getty

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he has chosen Brooke Rollins to be the newest United States Secretary of Agriculture. In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump writes that Rollins previously served on his 2016 Economic Advisory Council and was the director of the Domestic Policy Council during his first term. Rollins, an attorney, got a degree in agricultural development from Texas A&M University and currently runs the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit aiming to implement Trump’s policies. Also, in his post, Trump says, “Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American farmers, who are truly the backbone of our country.” In her new role, Rollins will be tasked with running the USDA, a department with 100,000 employees that farmers depend on. In an Instagram post, Rollins thanked Trump for her appointment. “It will be the honor of my life to fight for America’s farmers and our Nation’s agricultural communities,” she wrote.

4
Trump AG Pick Pam Bondi Was Caught Up in Dog Stealing Drama
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.23.24 4:15PM EST 
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks about Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, U.S. June 11, 2016.
Despite the Coutures alleging Bondi "stole" their dog, she claimed she had received a "tremendous amount of support from people and animal rights activists" over the legal battle. Scott Audette/Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee was once accused of stealing a Louisiana family’s dog named Tank. In 2005, Tank’s then owners, Steve and Dorreen Couture, put the Saint Bernard in a Louisiana animal shelter to weather Hurricane Katrina. The pooch, however, made his was to Florida amid the storm’s chaos and was ultimately adopted by Bondi, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Tank was one of thousands of dogs separated from their owners during Katrina. In 2006, Tank’s original owners tracked him down in the the Tampa Bay area, but Bondi reportedly did not want to return the adopted animal. A 16 month legal battle ensued during which the Florida prosecutor claimed Tank had been “severely neglected‚” riddled with heartworms, and abused while in the care of the Coutures. The family denied Bondi’s allegations, suing Bondi and demanding she return Tank. The two sides settled privately, with the dog returning to the Coutures’ custody. Despite the Coutures alleging Bondi “stole” their dog, she claimed throughout her successful campaign for Florida attorney general in 2010 that she had received a “tremendous amount of support from people and animal rights activists” over the legal battle.

Bring Sore Muscles and Joints Back to Life With Magnesium Straight From the Dead Sea
Published 11.23.24 12:00AM EST 
Salviv's magnesium spray oil and its purple packaging on a table. Behind it is a woman getting out of bed wearing purple PJs.
Salviv

From tough workouts to long days in the office to natural aging, muscle and joint pain is an unfortunate part of life. Salviv’s new oil spray unlocks the power of magnesium sourced from the Dead Sea—one of the saltiest seas in the world—to soothe pain.

This magnesium is renowned worldwide for its potency and purity. Magnesium is a vital nutrient (and natural muscle relaxant) that many people often aren’t getting in their daily diets. A lack of magnesium can cause issues like cramps, stiffness, spasms, pain, and inflammation. While Salviv’s oil spray doesn’t add more magnesium to your diet, it harnesses its benefits for targeted relief. Using the spray couldn’t be easier: spray the oil wherever you’re feeling discomfort or tension and massage the magnesium solution gently into the skin and let it absorb.

In addition to its muscle and joint relief, Salviv recommends this oil spray to improve sleep quality. A few sprays before bed can calm your nervous system, allowing you to enjoy deep, restorative sleep. Its compact size and ease of use makes the oil spray an excellent go-to solution for on-the-spot relief.

Dead Sea Magnesium Oil
Buy At Salviv$18

Buy At Amazon$20

5
Novak Djokovic Announces Longtime Tennis Rival as His New Coach
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.23.24 12:42PM EST 
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic's new coach is his longtime rival Andy Murray. Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has a new coach who knows his game better than just about anyone else—his longtime rival Andy Murray. The Serbian announced that he was teaming up with his fellow one-time world No. 1 in a Saturday post on X, which featured a brief compilation of the pair’s countless on-court duels set to dramatic music. “We played each other since we were boys, 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits,” Djokovic said in a voice-over for the video. “We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game-changers, risk-takers, history-makers. I thought our story may be over. Turns out it has one final chapter. It’s time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner.” Murray hung up his racket this August after playing at the pro level for 19 years, winning two Olympic championships and three Grand Slams. “He never liked retirement anyway,” Djokovic wrote in the post’s caption in a reference to Murray’s own retirement post.

6
R&B Singer Comes Out After Post by Alleged Scorned Lover
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 11.23.24 10:03AM EST 
Published 11.23.24 10:02AM EST 
Khalid speaks onstage at Spotlight: Khalid at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 14, 2024 in Los Angeles
In a social media post, Khalid encouraged everyone to move on. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording A

Grammy-nominated singer Khalid addressed his sexuality Friday after an alleged scorned lover attempted to out him. In an X post, Khalid shared a rainbow emoji and wrote, “There y’all go. next topic please.” The message came after an aspiring singer named Hugo D. Almonte shared a photo of them together and claimed they broke up over a “lie that I broke into his house.” When social media users began to question Almonte’s relationship claims, Khalid came out and confirm that he is gay. However, he made no mention of Almonte or the allegations mentioned in his post. “I am! And that’s okay,” wrote Khalid, who is best-known for collaborations with singer Normani, Benny Blanco and Halsey. In another message, Khalid wrote, “I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall.” As commentators came to Khalid’s defense and slammed Almonte’s efforts to out him, he added, “aight love y’all thank y’all I’m off this 🤞🏾.”

7
Former Pal Claims Elon Musk Is Battling Tweet Addiction
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.22.24 7:50PM EST 
Published 11.22.24 7:38PM EST 
Sam Harris and Elon Musk
Getty Images

Elon Musk’s former pal, philosopher Sam Harris, claimed the billionaire is in the throes of social media addiction, “snorting ketamine and tweeting at all hours of the day and night,” he added in the Friday episode of his The Bulwark podcast. Harris called Musk’s X behavior “palpably, visibly deranged” and said he signal boosts “lunatics.” Harris explained, “We’re seeing the total derangement of a personality based on social media addiction.” Harris also slammed Musk’s so-called “service to humanity by boosting to 200 million followers obvious lies and conspiracy theories.” In response to Harris, Musk replied to a clip from Harris’ show and said he “is just actually not that smart.” Last week, Musk also called Harris “an utter idiot” and “subtarded” in response to another clip. “I heard the other day I was trending on X because Elon had attacked me,” Harris said. “I’ve been off for two years and the guy still attacks me by name on the platform.” Musk slammed Harris again when he said on Nov. 4 that he would “vote for virtually any other human being over” President-elect Donald Trump. “Sam Harris is, ironically, irrationality personified,” Musk wrote.

8
Local Mayor Vows to Resist Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.23.24 11:35AM EST 
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced plans to create a Department of Neighborhood Safety during a press conference outside in the parking lot of the Park Hill Boys and Girls Club in Denver, Colorado on May 13, 2024.
Trump's incoming "border czar," Tom Homan, has said that his administration will crack down on immigration regardless of local resistance. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston vowed to combat President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations and defunding of sanctuary cities. The former Colorado state senator said he would use local law enforcement and 50,000 city residents “stationed at the county line” to create a “Tiananmen Square moment,” on Thursday, referring to the infamous image of a Chinese student staring down a government tank during the 1989 uprising in China. “You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them,” Johnston told the Denverite news site. Trump’s incoming “border czar” Tom Homan said he will crack down on immigration regardless of local resistance. Still, not only would city police not assist federal immigration enforcement, Johnston claimed that his state’s leadership is also unlikely to allow federal forces to mobilize in Colorado. Roughly 40,000 migrants have flocked to the Mile High City since December 2022. Johnston said he and the city are committed to protecting Denver’s undocumented residents and protecting its status as a sanctuary city. “We’re not going to sell out those values to anyone,” he said. “We’re not going to be bullied into changing them.”

The Caviar Co. Is Celebrating Thanksgiving Early With 40% Off All Caviar and Roe
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 11.22.24 7:59PM EST 
The Caviar Co. Sale 2024 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Kelly Puleio Photo/The Caviar Co.

Don’t get me wrong—I’m looking forward to turkey and mashed potatoes next week, but when I saw The Caviar Co. was offering a whopping 40 percent off all caviar and roe this week (including the smallest sizes!), I nearly screamed. The huge (and very rare) sitewide sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on my favorite fancy treat or to spice things up on Turkey Day.

The Caviar Co. National Caviar Day Sale
40% Off Caviar and Roe
Shop At

The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points. Roes start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned caviar connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when everything is almost half off.

9
Melania Trump Announces Familiar Name as Her Chief of Staff
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.23.24 3:46AM EST 
Published 11.22.24 2:49PM EST 
melania-tease_ifdzud

Former first lady Melania Trump's announced the appointment in a tweet on X.
Andrzej Hulimka/AFP via Getty Images

Andrzej Hulimka/AFP via Getty Images

Longtime Melania Trump aide Hayley Harrison has been promoted to be her chief of staff, the former first lady’s office announced on X on Friday. “Mrs. Harrison has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady’s team over the past seven years,” read the statement. “She has a strong understanding of White House operations, and as Chief of Staff, Mrs. Harrison will oversee and manage the East Wing’s team while strategically liaising with other parts of government.” Harrison was named in President-elect Donald Trump’s indictment for mishandling of classified documents case, reported ABC News in 2023. Named as Trump Aide 1 in the case, Harrison texted another Trump aide about moving the classified documents out of the business center at Mar-a-Lago to make more room for staff to work. “There is still a little room in the shower where his other stuff is,” Harrison allegedly wrote to another staffer. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Trump on the classified documents case, is expected to wind down the investigation before Trump takes office. Melania’s former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, spoke at the Democratic National Convention in July and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

10
‘Can’t Be Much’: Donald Trump Jr. Floats Buying MSNBC to Elon Musk
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.22.24 4:51PM EST 
Published 11.22.24 4:48PM EST 
Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk.
Donald Trump Jr. mocked MSNBC for its declining ratings as he and Elon Musk joked about buying the network. Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. mocked MSNBC for its declining ratings on Friday as he and Elon Musk toyed with the prospect of buying the left-leaning cable news channel—apparently in jest. The exchange on X was kicked off when the president-elect’s eldest child responded to a post from the finance meme account @WallStreetMav that suggested that MSNBC was “up for sale” amid reports that Comcast, its parent firm, was spinning the network and other cable assets off into their own company. “Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!” Don Jr. wrote, to which the world’s richest man responded, “How much does it cost?” Don Jr. apparently couldn’t pass up the chance for a dig at the network that often criticizes his father. “I mean it can’t be much,” he wrote. “Look at the ratings.” The channel’s struggles—with ratings down 40 percent from this time last year, per Nielsen—reportedly have star host Rachel Maddow taking a $5 million pay cut, meaning she’ll earn a $25 million salary over the next five years rather than the $30 million she currently receives.

