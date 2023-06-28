NY Man Charged With Murdering Infant Daughter With Crossbow

A New York man allegedly fired a crossbow at his wife during an argument while she was holding their 3-week-old daughter—killing the infant and injuring the mother. Now Patrick Proefriedt, 26, of Nineveh, is charged with murder. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said the crossbow bolt struck the child’s chest, went through her torso and struck the mother. Proefriedt—who had an active order of protection against him—allegedly removed the bolt and tried to stop her from calling 911. He was later found in the woods after his pickup truck got stuck in the mud.