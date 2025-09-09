Patrick Schwarzenegger Didn’t Invite His Sibling to Wedding
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding to model Abby Champion was attended by many famous faces, but one family member was notably absent. According to TMZ, Joseph Baena— Schwarzenegger’s half-brother from his father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s affair with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena—did not attend the ceremony. The wedding celebration was held in northern Idaho in a country club overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene on Sept. 6. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed that the groom’s parents were both in attendance, as well as his sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, with her actor husband, Chris Pratt. The relationship between 27-year-old Baena and his half-siblings—Patrick, 31, Katherine, 35, Christina, 34, and Christopher, 27, whom the former California governor shares with his ex-wife Maria Shriver—was called into question in June after photos surfaced of Baena posing separately from them at the FUBAR premiere. The half-brothers were spotted working out together in 2021, but the extent of their relationship remains unclear.