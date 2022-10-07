Alabama Man Found Guilty in Deadly Kidnapping of 3-Year-Old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
BEHIND BARS
An Alabama man was found guilty Friday in the fatal kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in 2019. Patrick Stallworth was accused of plotting the act along with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown—who Stallworth’s lawyers argued carried out the act alone after recently losing custody of all six of her children. “My client is a victim…for falling in love,” Stallworth’s lawyer Derrick Collins said during his closing arguments. In addition to the kidnapping, police also said they found child pornography on Stallworth’s phone. It took the jury less than an hour to return their guilty verdict, while also ruling the child’s death was a result of the kidnapping. Stallworth faces mandatory life in prison without parole, although his sentencing date has yet to be set. Brown faces the same charges and her trial is set to begin Nov. 14.