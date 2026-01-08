Patrick Swayze’s Younger Brother Dies at 63

Obsessed by Kevin Fallon Brings Hilarious, Biting Pop-Culture Verdicts to Substack
MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY
Kevin Fallon, the hilarious voice behind the Daily Beast’s Obsessed, is bringing his main character energy to Substack. Obsessed by Kevin Fallon delivers hilarious, biting verdicts on the unmissable TV you love talking about (from prestige dramas to reality trash), the movies that have you seated (from Oscar bait to streaming rom-coms), and the celebrity news you need.
Subscribe to Kevin’s Substack to receive his must-read dispatches, daily bonus content, and hot takes whenever there’s something that’s too juicy to sleep on. As a subscriber, you’ll also get regular live videos and have full access to a community of like-minded entertainment obsessives.
If your group texts light up on Sunday nights when The White Lotus is on, you know EXACTLY what your Real Housewives tagline would be, or you need to dissect every detail about the latest celebrity divorce, you should join us at Obsessed by Kevin Fallon.