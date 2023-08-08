Patriot Front Sued Over Alleged Beating of Black Musician in Boston
SEE YOU IN COURT
A Boston man is suing the white nationalist group Patriot Front for an allegedly “coordinated, brutal, and racially motivated attack” during one of the hate group’s marches last year. Musician and special education teacher Charles Murrell III was playing his saxophone outside the Boston Public Library last year, when uniformed members of Patriot Front attacked him with their fists, feet, and metal shields, Murrell claims in his lawsuit. Murrell, who is Black, told the Associated Press that he had never heard of Patriot Front until the attack. He was hospitalized after the beating, and still experiences anxiety and nightmares, according to his lawsuit. Jason Lee Van Dyke, a former leader of the Proud Boys who has represented Patriot Front in previous legal battles, told the Associated Press that “no one with Patriot Front did anything unlawful.” Patriot Front is facing another lawsuit from residents of a Richmond, Virginia neighborhood they vandalized, and 31 members are facing criminal charges in an alleged to conspiracy to riot at an Idaho LGBTQ pride event.