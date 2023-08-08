‘Patriot Front’ White Nationalists Sue Leftist Activist for IDing Them, Getting Them Fired
ACTIONS ➡️ CONSEQUENCES
Five members of the far-right white nationalist group Patriot Front are accusing a Seattle-area man of joining their group under false pretenses and leaking their identities online, causing them to lose their jobs and face other repercussions. In a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Western Washington, the five Patriot Front members claim that David Alan Capito, 37, used a fake name in 2021 to join their posse. Once accepted, Capito allegedly took photos of members and their license plates, and recorded conversations using hidden microphones. He then spread what he had collected online, leading the five members to have their tires slashed and be threatened at their homes, the lawsuit claims. They also lost their jobs for being part of the unapologetically racist group, which describes itself online as seeking “cultural independence” for “our people, born to this nation of our European race.”