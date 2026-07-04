Khaki-Wearing White Supremacists Crash Trump’s July 4 Party

Hundreds of masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front marched through Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The group was seen waving Confederate flags and chanting anti-immigrant slogans as President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration unfolded nearby.

Videos circulating on social media showed the group moving in formation through areas near Union Station, Capitol Hill, and the Eastern Market neighborhood. Dressed in Patriot Front’s signature uniform of navy shirts, khaki pants, tan baseball caps, and white face coverings, the marchers carried American flags, Confederate battle flags, and banners while chanting “Reclaim America.”

The demonstration came as massive Fourth of July crowds descended on Washington for America’s 250th birthday celebration. Trump is set to take the stage on the National Mall’s lawn for the Freedom 250 “Salute to America," which will be followed by a fireworks show.

According to videos captured by WTOP reporter Mitchell Miller, members of the group shouted demands to remove immigrants from the country. Patriot Front members were also spotted riding the city’s Metro system, where their presence reportedly unsettled some passengers.

Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front ride the Washington Metro. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police Department said it monitored the demonstration as a First Amendment-protected activity and reported no arrests. In a statement provided to Newsweek, an MPD spokesperson said the department had been tracking the group’s activities in the Eastern Market neighborhood and stressed that, despite the group’s extremist views, participants had a constitutional right to peacefully demonstrate.

The spokesperson characterized the march as a lawful expression of protected speech and said officers were focused on maintaining public safety rather than intervening in the group’s message. “MPD recognizes the rights of individuals to peacefully express their views and remains committed to maintaining public safety and security for DC residents and visitors,” the spokesperson said.

Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Saturday’s march comes as Patriot Front is growing across the country. Internal documents leaked to USA Today in early June showed the group had more than 540 members in 49 states as of early 2026. The Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center classify Patriot Front as a white supremacist organization.

The documents also shed light on the group’s leadership. Patriot Front is led by 27-year-old Thomas Rousseau, who founded the organization after breaking away from another white nationalist group following the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Founder of the white supremacist group Patriot Front Thomas Rousseau (C) and fellow members gather at Eastern Market metro station. Finn Gomez/Getty Images