Patriots Coach Took Private Boat Ride With Pregnant NFL Reporter
In June 2021, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini rented a private boat together while Russini was pregnant with her first child. A source told TMZ the pair took a three-hour trip on the water in Putnam County, Tennessee, where they were “cautious about photos being taken.” Documents reviewed by TMZ indicate they were the only two people on the vessel. Russini gave birth to her first child, Michael, with her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, two months after the trip. Since late March, Russini and Vrabel have been embroiled in a public cheating scandal after Page Six published photos of them, both married, getting cozy at the Ambiente Resort in Sedona. Both initially denied the allegations, with Russini resigning from her role as NFL Insider at The Athletic. A few weeks later, Page Six published more photos of them kissing in a Tribeca bar in March 2020. Vrabel said he would seek therapy and has had “difficult conversations” with people he cares about. After the new photos were released, Russini deactivated her social media accounts.