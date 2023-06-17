CHEAT SHEET
Patriots’ Cornerback Jack Jones Arrested After Guns Found in His Luggage
Jack Jones, a cornerback for the New England Patriots, got caught with two guns in his luggage when he tried to pass through an airport in Boston. ESPN news reported that police arrested and charged the 25-year-old Jones with multiple counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. Jones, who the Patriots drafted in 2022, has already faced a suspension from the team for an unspecified rule violation. “We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” a Patriots spokesperson said according to ESPN. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”