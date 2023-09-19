Patriots Fan Died After Punch in the Face by Dolphins Supporter: Witness
UNEXPECTED TRAGEDY
The New England Patriots fan who died after an altercation in the stands at Gillette Stadium during a game on Sunday had been knocked unconscious by a punch in the face by a Miami Dolphins fan, according to a witness. The Massachusetts State Police reported that the incident occurred during the fourth quarter at around 10:57 p.m. The man, identified by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office as as Dale Mooney, 53, was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead before midnight. The witness, Joseph Kilmartin, told WCVB that Mooney was verbally attacked by Dolphins fans, leading him to grab one of them. “They started tussling around for a few minutes. At one point, another fan walked over. He punched him... and the man just went out,” Kilmartin said. Mooney’s wife, Lisa, said he did not have a preexisting condition that she was aware of. The DA’s office announced that no charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning and an autopsy would be conducted in the next couple of days.