Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Battles Hamptons Officials Over $1M Elevator

Read it at New York Post
Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, wants to add a $1 million elevator to the exterior of his $43 million spread in Southampton, and he is citing a knee problem in a petition to village officials. But the New York Post reports that village pooh-bahs aren’t buying that excuse, noting that Kraft, 81, has been photographed golfing and playing tennis. The Zoning Board of Appeals wants Kraft to build the elevator inside the seven-bedroom home but he is balking because that would cost twice a much.