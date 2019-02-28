Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty in Prostitution Case
IT WASN’T ME
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has reportedly pleaded not guilty to solicitation of prostitution, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports. Kraft has reportedly requested a non-jury trial. The misdemeanor charges could carry up to one year in jail if Kraft is convicted on both charges. Law enforcement officials say they have surveillance video showing the 77-year-old Patriots owner entering a Florida spa and receiving sex acts in exchange for money, including a $100 handjob. The charges are connected to an elaborate prostitution ring that trafficked women and was run out of massage parlors in Florida. Kraft was just one of the many rich and powerful men named in the investigation; so far over 200 arrests have been made spanning across three counties on Florida’s Treasure Coast. Kraft’s next court date was reportedly set for late April.