Patriots Release Antonio Brown Amid Sexual-Assault Claims
The New England Patriots on Friday released wide-received Antonio Brown amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, including one rape allegation.
“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the team said in a statement confirming Brown’s ouster. The embattled athlete, too, confirmed the exit, posting photos of himself in a Patriots uniform, adding, “Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots.”
Earlier this week, Brown was dropped by Nike after the accusations went public. Among the allegations against Brown: His former trainer Britney Taylor said in a civil complaint that he had sexually assaulted and raped her.