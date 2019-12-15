Patriots Videographer Suspended For Violating NFL Filming Policy
A longtime producer/videographer for the Patriots was suspended for filming the Bengals sideline without permission, which is a violation of NFL rules, a league source tells the Boston Globe. The video footage was aired on Fox Sports’ pregame show less than a half hour before the Patriots-Bengals game in Cincinnati last week. The New England football team claimed that their film crew—in Cleveland to work on a documentary about one of the team’s scouts—was unaware of the NFL’s rule that prohibits teams from filming opponents’ sidelines during games. The violations could reportedly cost the Patriots hundreds of thousands of dollars once the NFL completes its investigation into the incident. The Patriots said they were granted permission from the Browns but did not inform the Bengals or the NFL.