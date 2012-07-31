Pattinson Wants to Chat With Sanders

CHEAT SHEET
Robert Pattinson is looking for some answers. The Twilight star reportedly wants to “have a man-to-man chat with Rupert [Sanders] to find out exactly what happened between him and Kristen.” Pattinson’s longtime girlfriend publicly apologized last week for cheating on him with Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director, and the actor moved out of the home they shared in California. “Kristen has already betrayed his trust by cheating, so he can’t be sure that she will tell him exactly what went on between her and Rupert,” one source close to Pattinson told RadarOnline. “Rupert has a wife and a family to save, so Rob feels like he has nothing left to lose and would be honest with him.”